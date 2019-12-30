DVD Talk Forum

What did tv sitcoms look like before I Love Lucy

TV Talk

What did tv sitcoms look like before I Love Lucy

   
12-30-19, 06:10 AM
What did tv sitcoms look like before I Love Lucy
Maybe some YouTube examples or titles I could search for. Thanks.
12-30-19, 06:52 AM
Re: What did tv sitcoms look like before I Love Lucy
You won't find many BEFORE since it started in 1951.
12-30-19, 07:24 AM
Re: What did tv sitcoms look like before I Love Lucy
Lucy pioneered the three camera format. What did tv comedy look like before that concept?
TV Talk

