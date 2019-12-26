The Mandalorian: Chapter 8 (S1E8) - 12/27/19
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Join Date: Apr 2009
Posts: 18,949
Likes: 0
Received 5 Likes on 5 Posts
The Mandalorian: Chapter 8 (S1E8) - 12/27/19
Season finale time already. These eight episodes went by way too fast. I can’t wait for season two.
Episode 8 Synopsis:
The Mandalorian comes face-to-face with an unexpected enemy.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off