A Christmas Carol (FX Original Movie) -- S: Guy Pearce; EP: Hardy, Scott -- premieres 12/19/19

Quote:

A Christmas Carol, a new adaption of the Charles Dickens' classic, will premiere Thursday, December 19th at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT on FX, it was announced today by Chuck Saftler, President, Program Strategy and COO, FX Networks.



A Christmas Carol will air in its entirety as an FX Original Movie and have four encore airings: Sunday, December 22nd at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT with an encore immediately following; Tuesday, December 24th at 8 p.m. ET/PT; and Wednesday, December 25th at 4 p.m. ET/PT. An original take on Dickens's iconic ghost story by Steven Knight (Taboo, Peaky Blinders), A Christmas Carol is a spine-tingling immersion into Scrooge's dark night of the soul.



PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:

· Andy Serkis as Ghost of Christmas Past

· Charlotte Riley as Lottie

· Guy Pearce as Ebenezer Scrooge

· Joe Alwyn as Bob Cratchit

· Kayvan Novak as Ali Baba

· Lenny Rush as Tim Cratchit

· Rutger Hauer as Ghost of Christmas Future

· Stephen Graham as Jacob Marley

· Vinette Robinson as Mary Cratchit



CREW INFORMATION:

· Charles Dickens as BOOK

· David W. Zucker as EP

· Dean Baker as EP

· Julian Steven as PROD

· Kate Crowe as EP

· Mona Qureshi as EP

· Nick Murphy as DIR

· Ridley Scott as EP

· Steven Knight as WRTR

· Tom Hardy as EP