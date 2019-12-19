DVD Talk Forum

A Christmas Carol (FX Original Movie) -- S: Guy Pearce; EP: Hardy, Scott -- premieres 12/19/19

A Christmas Carol (FX Original Movie) -- S: Guy Pearce; EP: Hardy, Scott -- premieres 12/19/19

   
A Christmas Carol (FX Original Movie) -- S: Guy Pearce; EP: Hardy, Scott -- premieres 12/19/19








A Christmas Carol, a new adaption of the Charles Dickens' classic, will premiere Thursday, December 19th at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT on FX, it was announced today by Chuck Saftler, President, Program Strategy and COO, FX Networks.

A Christmas Carol will air in its entirety as an FX Original Movie and have four encore airings: Sunday, December 22nd at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT with an encore immediately following; Tuesday, December 24th at 8 p.m. ET/PT; and Wednesday, December 25th at 4 p.m. ET/PT. An original take on Dickens's iconic ghost story by Steven Knight (Taboo, Peaky Blinders), A Christmas Carol is a spine-tingling immersion into Scrooge's dark night of the soul.

PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:
· Andy Serkis as Ghost of Christmas Past
· Charlotte Riley as Lottie
· Guy Pearce as Ebenezer Scrooge
· Joe Alwyn as Bob Cratchit
· Kayvan Novak as Ali Baba
· Lenny Rush as Tim Cratchit
· Rutger Hauer as Ghost of Christmas Future
· Stephen Graham as Jacob Marley
· Vinette Robinson as Mary Cratchit

CREW INFORMATION:
· Charles Dickens as BOOK
· David W. Zucker as EP
· Dean Baker as EP
· Julian Steven as PROD
· Kate Crowe as EP
· Mona Qureshi as EP
· Nick Murphy as DIR
· Ridley Scott as EP
· Steven Knight as WRTR
· Tom Hardy as EP
Co-production between BBC and FX. I believe it aired as 3 parts in the UK, but will be aired all together on FX. 7:30-10:45pm.
Reply
Re: A Christmas Carol (FX Original Movie) -- S: Guy Pearce; EP: Hardy, Scott -- premieres 12/19/19
I had no idea this even existed. Thanks for the heads up.
Reply
Re: A Christmas Carol (FX Original Movie) -- S: Guy Pearce; EP: Hardy, Scott -- premieres 12/19/19
Thanks. Added to the queue.
Reply
