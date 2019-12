A Christmas Carol (FX Original Movie) -- S: Guy Pearce; EP: Hardy, Scott -- premieres 12/19/19

Quote:

A Christmas Carol, a new adaption of the Charles Dickens' classic, will premiere Thursday, December 19th at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT on FX, it was announced today by Chuck Saftler, President, Program Strategy and COO, FX Networks.



A Christmas Carol will air in its entirety as an FX Original Movie and have four encore airings: Sunday, December 22nd at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT with an encore immediately following; Tuesday, December 24th at 8 p.m. ET/PT; and Wednesday, December 25th at 4 p.m. ET/PT. An original take on Dickens's iconic ghost story by Steven Knight (Taboo, Peaky Blinders), A Christmas Carol is a spine-tingling immersion into Scrooge's dark night of the soul.



PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:

Andy Serkis as Ghost of Christmas Past

Charlotte Riley as Lottie

Guy Pearce as Ebenezer Scrooge

Joe Alwyn as Bob Cratchit

Kayvan Novak as Ali Baba

Lenny Rush as Tim Cratchit

Rutger Hauer as Ghost of Christmas Future

Stephen Graham as Jacob Marley

Vinette Robinson as Mary Cratchit



CREW INFORMATION:

Charles Dickens as BOOK

David W. Zucker as EP

Dean Baker as EP

Julian Steven as PROD

Kate Crowe as EP

Mona Qureshi as EP

Nick Murphy as DIR

Ridley Scott as EP

Steven Knight as WRTR

Tom Hardy as EP