The Mandalorian: Chapter 7 (S1E7) - 12/18/19
#2
Re: The Mandalorian: Chapter 7 (S1E7) - 12/18/19
Solid finale...assuming one isn't looking for answers to anything about Baby Yoda.
Who knew TIE fighters could land like that? My toys have been incorrectly designed for years!
Who knew TIE fighters could land like that? My toys have been incorrectly designed for years!
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off