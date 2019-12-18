DVD Talk Forum

The Mandalorian: Chapter 7 (S1E7) - 12/18/19

The Mandalorian: Chapter 7 (S1E7) - 12/18/19

   
The Mandalorian: Chapter 7 (S1E7) - 12/18/19

Episode 7 Synopsis:
An old rival extends an invitation for The Mandalorian to make peace.
Re: The Mandalorian: Chapter 7 (S1E7) - 12/18/19
Solid finale...assuming one isn't looking for answers to anything about Baby Yoda.

Who knew TIE fighters could land like that? My toys have been incorrectly designed for years!
