The Mandalorian: Chapter 7: The Reckoning (S1E7) - 12/18/19
Solid finale...assuming one isn't looking for answers to anything about Baby Yoda.
Who knew TIE fighters could land like that? My toys have been incorrectly designed for years!
Also, there was really no reason to drop this one early...the rumors that there may be something plot-wise that ties into TROS were false. So those out there wondering if they need to see this before the new movie need not worry about it.
Wonderful episode... loved the way it was written (by Favreau) and directed (by Chow)!
the continuation of the main story should make the naysayers happy.
The last episode drops on Friday, December 27th.
i didnt mean to LOL when
Spoiler:
the Child tried to force-choke Cara during the arm wrestling scene... he was just trying to protect Mando.
I thought this episode was excellent. That last sequence was really well done and I was genuinely surprised by the outcome. Sucks we have to wait over a week now!
A reminder that Deborah Chow, who directed this episode and episode 3, will be directing the Obi-Wan series in full.
Spoiler:
but tough to see Kuill get whacked (though the possibility remains that he could be alive I suppose). Really liked that character. I have spoken!
Thanks! Someone else mentioned that to me, so I guess there MAY still be some info yet to come.
Yeah, they clearly didn't want one Star Wars product detracting from another. It makes sense.
Re: The Mandalorian: Chapter 7: The Reckoning (S1E7) - 12/18/19
Re: The Mandalorian: Chapter 7: The Reckoning (S1E7) - 12/18/19
Nice rebound episode ... despite 60% of it being about putting the crew together.
Can we give Deborah Chow a SW feature film now? No, no, nevermind ... I love what she is delivering in this format!
The big finale reveal next week:
Spoiler:
Baby Yoda is carrying the stolen plans for El Pollo Locos secret blend of herbs and spices. Many Bothan Chicken spies died to get that information.
Re: The Mandalorian: Chapter 7: The Reckoning (S1E7) - 12/18/19
Re: The Mandalorian: Chapter 7: The Reckoning (S1E7) - 12/18/19
Do we really need spoilers on that?
Undoubtedly that is what will happen. I was ecstatic to see his return and a looking forward to more out of him.
Hopefully this means the crew will stay together for next season! (Hopefully they dont kill them all off!)
Re: The Mandalorian: Chapter 7: The Reckoning (S1E7) - 12/18/19
Good episode, I was sad to see the ugnaught (kuill?) go. Baby Yoda healing the wound was surprising to me. I thought maybe he would just draw the poison out. Healing the entire thing though? That is a pretty generous force power. If he stays with Mando's crew, who needs a medical droid?
Re: The Mandalorian: Chapter 7: The Reckoning (S1E7) - 12/18/19
I need someone to make a cut with "Gonna Fly Now" or something from Rocky IV playing over the montage scene of the IG unit training for its comeback.
