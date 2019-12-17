Burn Notice question (No Spoilers)
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 1999
Posts: 16,430
Burn Notice question (No Spoilers)
Hi guys
Please no spoilers
I have a feeling this is a TV show i have never watched which i am going to enjoy. The complete box set is on sale near where i live.
Before i purchase, i just want to ask
Is this an action tv show in par with the current shows S.W.A.T and Hawaii Five O ?
If not, what other TV shows past or present is it similar to ?
thanks
Please no spoilers
I have a feeling this is a TV show i have never watched which i am going to enjoy. The complete box set is on sale near where i live.
Before i purchase, i just want to ask
Is this an action tv show in par with the current shows S.W.A.T and Hawaii Five O ?
If not, what other TV shows past or present is it similar to ?
thanks
#2
Re: Burn Notice question (No Spoilers)
It's a mix of serialized and case of the week.
Yes there is action and there is also a bit of light comedy as well.
The first few seasons are mostly procedural. Once it gets to the later seasons, it becomes more heavily serialized.
Out of all the shows airing right now, maybe the closest thing this is comparable to is The Blacklist.
Yes there is action and there is also a bit of light comedy as well.
The first few seasons are mostly procedural. Once it gets to the later seasons, it becomes more heavily serialized.
Out of all the shows airing right now, maybe the closest thing this is comparable to is The Blacklist.
#4
DVD Talk Special Edition
Join Date: Nov 1999
Location: Waterford, MI
Posts: 1,192
Re: Burn Notice question (No Spoilers)
I find it's a show that depends heavily on the charisma of its lead actor and how well the three leads play off each other. I enjoyed the show a lot when it was on though I still have to watch the last season one of these days.
BUT, and it's a big but, the serialized aspect becomes so convoluted that it borders on ridiculous at times by later seasons. This is a show where the case of the week just happens to be more interesting than the overarching story.
And it has Bruce Campbell drinking mojitos all day
BUT, and it's a big but, the serialized aspect becomes so convoluted that it borders on ridiculous at times by later seasons. This is a show where the case of the week just happens to be more interesting than the overarching story.
And it has Bruce Campbell drinking mojitos all day
#5
Re: Burn Notice question (No Spoilers)
From what I saw its a pretty good show. I watched the first four seasons but sort of lost track after that and never caught myself back up. Id throw a bit of a MacGyver comparison in personally. The main character (Michael) often finds himself in situations where he has to makeshift an escape using his surroundings and things he finds nearby.
#7
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
Join Date: Aug 2006
Posts: 3,981
Re: Burn Notice question (No Spoilers)
I would not recommend it, Imo this is a show that should have ended after three or four seasons, I was really into it the first season but the second season waned in how it progressed the main story. The whole concept also fell flat for me because the story became too big too fast while trying to maintain the rules.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off