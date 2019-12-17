Re: Burn Notice question (No Spoilers)

I find it's a show that depends heavily on the charisma of its lead actor and how well the three leads play off each other. I enjoyed the show a lot when it was on though I still have to watch the last season one of these days.

BUT, and it's a big but, the serialized aspect becomes so convoluted that it borders on ridiculous at times by later seasons. This is a show where the case of the week just happens to be more interesting than the overarching story.



And it has Bruce Campbell drinking mojitos all day