Outlook Android issues (need better client?)

So my Outlook was having issues on my phone so I started fresh with the app.

The issue is it wants to download thousands of old emails! This is what was causing my app to act sluggish and the need to start fresh. Only it appears Outlook says "nah, here's your emails again"



I wish TB was available for Android but anyone recommend another email app? I cant seem to stop Outlook from downloading all my POP3 emails from the server and trying to delete is a massive pain.