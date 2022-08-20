DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Tech Talk
Reload this Page >

What should I do with two DVD/RW drives Im not using?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Tech Talk Discuss PC Hardware, Software, Internet and Other Technology

What should I do with two DVD/RW drives Im not using?

   
Old 08-20-22, 12:26 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Mar 2000
Location: Somewhere in the boonies, MA
Posts: 9,989
Received 352 Likes on 271 Posts
What should I do with two DVD/RW drives Im not using?
I dont know what to do with obsolete stuff like this. I had these two come with the tower I built into my NAS. I hate having them take up valuable space in landfills and it seems like I have to go out of my way (gas) to drop these off at an electronics recycler.

Any ideas?
Eric F is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Tech Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.