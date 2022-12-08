DVD Talk Forum

Old 08-12-22, 10:39 PM
New iPhone, contacts didn't transfer over
My iPhone had a problem they couldn't fix, so the Apple Store replaced it with what appears to be the same model for $300, taking the old one back. I backed my pictures up beforehand just in case those got wiped, but they're still there from the whole "cloud" thing.

However, my entire phone contacts list is gone. It appears in the "iCloud Settings" I didn't toggle the switch to keep that part backed up. I've switched iPhones once before and I think my contact list carried over then. Is there any way to retrieve it now, or am I just screwed?
