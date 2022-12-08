My NAS failed and I lost everything
#1
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
My NAS failed and I lost everything
Homebuilt, and I used OpenMediaVault. Two out of four drives (one was Parity) disappeared from my config and I lost a little >10TB.
Well, I learned my lesson and am going to buy an UnRaid license now. I was trying to do it for free but it didnt work out too well.
Curious about people with NAS, particularly for media. If theyre using a homebuilt setup or prebuilt and what they have?
Well, I learned my lesson and am going to buy an UnRaid license now. I was trying to do it for free but it didnt work out too well.
Curious about people with NAS, particularly for media. If theyre using a homebuilt setup or prebuilt and what they have?
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off