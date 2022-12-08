DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Tech Talk
Reload this Page >

My NAS failed and I lost everything

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Tech Talk Discuss PC Hardware, Software, Internet and Other Technology

My NAS failed and I lost everything

   
Old 08-12-22, 10:38 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Mar 2000
Location: Somewhere in the boonies, MA
Posts: 9,946
Received 346 Likes on 268 Posts
My NAS failed and I lost everything
Homebuilt, and I used OpenMediaVault. Two out of four drives (one was Parity) disappeared from my config and I lost a little >10TB.


Well, I learned my lesson and am going to buy an UnRaid license now. I was trying to do it for free but it didnt work out too well.


Curious about people with NAS, particularly for media. If theyre using a homebuilt setup or prebuilt and what they have?
Eric F is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Tech Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.