My NAS failed and I lost everything

Homebuilt, and I used OpenMediaVault. Two out of four drives (one was Parity) disappeared from my config and I lost a little >10TB.





Well, I learned my lesson and am going to buy an UnRaid license now. I was trying to do it for free but it didnt work out too well.





Curious about people with NAS, particularly for media. If theyre using a homebuilt setup or prebuilt and what they have?

