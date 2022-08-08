Can two Alexa devices tied to same account stream different music?
if so, how do you do it? my friends kids are both using music to help to go to sleep but even though it was two different devices i think on same account. would that do it? can they have different sub-accounts? thanks in advance for help.
Re: Can two Alexa devices tied to same account stream different music?
Literally the first link on Google when I c/p'd your thread title.
https://sortatechy.com/can-2-echo-do...the-same-time/
Re: Can two Alexa devices tied to same account stream different music?
thanks. i did the same and didn't get that result. sorry.
