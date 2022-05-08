DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Tech Talk
Reload this Page >

Lenovo Desktop problem

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Tech Talk Discuss PC Hardware, Software, Internet and Other Technology

Lenovo Desktop problem

   
Old 08-05-22, 04:11 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Jul 2001
Posts: 11,809
Received 129 Likes on 109 Posts
Lenovo Desktop problem
A couple of weeks ago when I turned it on the screen would blink (at start up) and go blank.

The original computer monitor stopped working but would work hooked up with HDMI out ( toTV set or another monitor).

I just turned the computer off manually because it froze up and turned it back on and now it works again.

One thing that happened the last time it worked properly was the computer screen was darker on the bottom right hand corner while previously it was darker on the upper right hand corner.

Computer is 4 or 5 yrs old and don't know the model number.
dvd-4-life is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Tech Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.