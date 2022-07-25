Beginner digital camera recommendations
#1
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
Beginner digital camera recommendations
Can people recommend some good digital cameras for a beginner in the $500 range? I know mirrorless digital cameras are the new thing, but I imagine used would be the way to go to get a good deal? Ideally it would be nice if it shot 4k video but I understand if thats not doable in my price range.
#2
Premium Member
Join Date: Apr 2003
Location: Soon Heading Out
Posts: 17,697
Received 745 Likes on 558 Posts
Re: Beginner digital camera recommendations
Many DSLR’s either Canon or Nikon would fit your bill. However keep in mind that DSLR’s are slowly vacating and being replaced by mirrorless cameras. But that’s a few years away. In the meantime, good entry models like the Canon Rebel T7 or the Nikon D3500 (right at $500 or a little above) are great starter cameras.
These don’t sport 4K, but I’ve always been partial to cameras that either do pictures or video cameras that do video. Sure, many of these do both, but if you want to shoot 4k, maybe just get a GoPro type of thing.
EDIT: Forgot to mention if you do want to just go mirrorless, beginner ones start at about $800.
These don’t sport 4K, but I’ve always been partial to cameras that either do pictures or video cameras that do video. Sure, many of these do both, but if you want to shoot 4k, maybe just get a GoPro type of thing.
EDIT: Forgot to mention if you do want to just go mirrorless, beginner ones start at about $800.
Last edited by E Unit; 07-25-22 at 08:24 PM.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off