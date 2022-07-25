DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Tech Talk
Reload this Page >

Beginner digital camera recommendations

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Tech Talk Discuss PC Hardware, Software, Internet and Other Technology

Beginner digital camera recommendations

   
Old 07-25-22, 07:46 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Mar 2000
Location: Somewhere in the boonies, MA
Posts: 9,861
Received 334 Likes on 259 Posts
Beginner digital camera recommendations
Can people recommend some good digital cameras for a beginner in the $500 range? I know mirrorless digital cameras are the new thing, but I imagine used would be the way to go to get a good deal? Ideally it would be nice if it shot 4k video but I understand if thats not doable in my price range.
Eric F is offline  
Reply Like
Old 07-25-22, 08:08 PM
  #2  
Premium Member
 
E Unit's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2003
Location: Soon Heading Out
Posts: 17,697
Received 745 Likes on 558 Posts
Re: Beginner digital camera recommendations
Many DSLR’s either Canon or Nikon would fit your bill. However keep in mind that DSLR’s are slowly vacating and being replaced by mirrorless cameras. But that’s a few years away. In the meantime, good entry models like the Canon Rebel T7 or the Nikon D3500 (right at $500 or a little above) are great starter cameras.

These don’t sport 4K, but I’ve always been partial to cameras that either do pictures or video cameras that do video. Sure, many of these do both, but if you want to shoot 4k, maybe just get a GoPro type of thing.

EDIT: Forgot to mention if you do want to just go mirrorless, beginner ones start at about $800.
Last edited by E Unit; 07-25-22 at 08:24 PM.
E Unit is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Tech Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.