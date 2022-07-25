Re: Beginner digital camera recommendations

Many DSLR’s either Canon or Nikon would fit your bill. However keep in mind that DSLR’s are slowly vacating and being replaced by mirrorless cameras. But that’s a few years away. In the meantime, good entry models like the Canon Rebel T7 or the Nikon D3500 (right at $500 or a little above) are great starter cameras.



These don’t sport 4K, but I’ve always been partial to cameras that either do pictures or video cameras that do video. Sure, many of these do both, but if you want to shoot 4k, maybe just get a GoPro type of thing.



EDIT: Forgot to mention if you do want to just go mirrorless, beginner ones start at about $800.