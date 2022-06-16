DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Tech Talk
Reload this Page >

Is Clip Studio Paint Worth It?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Tech Talk Discuss PC Hardware, Software, Internet and Other Technology

Is Clip Studio Paint Worth It?

   
Old 06-16-22, 08:57 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
Thread Starter
 
PatD's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Posts: 3,250
Likes: 0
Received 123 Likes on 90 Posts
Is Clip Studio Paint Worth It?
My friend recommended Clip Studio Paint for art software. (I mainly do cartoons). They are presently having a sale. I'm doing some research about it involving its pros and cons. I don't know if any of you know anything about it, but your input is welcome. Its price seems insanely cheap. It's not some form of spyware is it?

P.S. Thanks in advance for any help offered!
PatD is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Tech Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.