Is Clip Studio Paint Worth It?

My friend recommended Clip Studio Paint for art software. (I mainly do cartoons). They are presently having a sale. I'm doing some research about it involving its pros and cons. I don't know if any of you know anything about it, but your input is welcome. Its price seems insanely cheap. It's not some form of spyware is it?



P.S. Thanks in advance for any help offered!