Is Clip Studio Paint Worth It?
#1
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Posts: 3,250
Likes: 0
Received 123 Likes on 90 Posts
Is Clip Studio Paint Worth It?
My friend recommended Clip Studio Paint for art software. (I mainly do cartoons). They are presently having a sale. I'm doing some research about it involving its pros and cons. I don't know if any of you know anything about it, but your input is welcome. Its price seems insanely cheap. It's not some form of spyware is it?
P.S. Thanks in advance for any help offered!
P.S. Thanks in advance for any help offered!
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off