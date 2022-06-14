Help Choosing Suitable Laptop

I used to have a word processor called Alphasmart Dana (I still have it in my drawer, but it doesn't work), and I wrote an entire book on it. Some years ago, it went kaput, and the company had gone out of business in the meantime. I decided to replace it with a "for writing only" laptop, so I bought a relatively cheap HP. Unfortunately, it is designed such that if one doesn't use it for a while, which I didn't and haven't because of my lamentable writer's block, the battery dies and must be replaced. That is infuriating.



What I'm looking for is a durable laptop that I can just plug into the wall when I'm ready to write, and whose battery I don't have to babysit (i.e. charge periodically) or worry about. It should be basic rather than fancy, and come with Word, but most importantly it must be able to lie dormant for as long as I need it to without needing repairs when I do finally try to power it on.