Will my damage discs get significantly worse? (pics included)

Six months ago there was what Ill call a humidity incident in my home. Obviously high humidity + cold temps = disc damage. As such virtually all of my collection has suffered some degree of damage. Here are the worst examples:Miraculously (?) the damage doesnt seem to be too severe. Some mild crinkling of the edges, a slight warping of the glue around the finger hole and, in the very worst cases, a few tiny dots around said hole which Im aware is possibly mild disc rot.The above images are of the very worst affected discs and these havent deteriorated at all during the past six months, nor are there any issues with playback. My hopepossibly a naive oneis that my collection will remain in good working condition for the foreseeable future...maybe not the 25+ years one might expect from a perfectly preserved collection, but hopefully at least for another decade.What do you guys think? Could my collection hold up for a long time or is severe widespread disc rot inevitable within the near future?edit: I just wanted to point out that the white dots outside of the ring surrounding the finger holes are ambient dust that settled while photographing, not rot or scratches