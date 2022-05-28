Will my damage discs get significantly worse? (pics included)
Six months ago there was what Ill call a humidity incident in my home. Obviously high humidity + cold temps = disc damage. As such virtually all of my collection has suffered some degree of damage. Here are the worst examples:
Miraculously (?) the damage doesnt seem to be too severe. Some mild crinkling of the edges, a slight warping of the glue around the finger hole and, in the very worst cases, a few tiny dots around said hole which Im aware is possibly mild disc rot.
The above images are of the very worst affected discs and these havent deteriorated at all during the past six months, nor are there any issues with playback. My hopepossibly a naive oneis that my collection will remain in good working condition for the foreseeable future...maybe not the 25+ years one might expect from a perfectly preserved collection, but hopefully at least for another decade.
What do you guys think? Could my collection hold up for a long time or is severe widespread disc rot inevitable within the near future?
edit: I just wanted to point out that the white dots outside of the ring surrounding the finger holes are ambient dust that settled while photographing, not rot or scratches
