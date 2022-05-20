Need OEM Windows 10...is XKeys good?

hello All





I got a Dell M4800 laptop from work that overall is good enough for what I need it for...Astronomy Guiding...but the Hard drive and Windows is corrupted and no backup. So I'm looking for Windows 10 and almost all places have it $80-$100 except some place called Xkeys. Now I've used CDKeys before but never heard of XKeys. Considering I need Windows and a new Hard Drive I really didn't want to end up spending around $150-$200. Is this place trust-worthy or is there another that can be recommended?