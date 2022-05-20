Need OEM Windows 10...is XKeys good?
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
Join Date: May 2001
Location: Nashville TN
Posts: 8,339
Received 63 Likes on 52 Posts
hello All
I got a Dell M4800 laptop from work that overall is good enough for what I need it for...Astronomy Guiding...but the Hard drive and Windows is corrupted and no backup. So I'm looking for Windows 10 and almost all places have it $80-$100 except some place called Xkeys. Now I've used CDKeys before but never heard of XKeys. Considering I need Windows and a new Hard Drive I really didn't want to end up spending around $150-$200. Is this place trust-worthy or is there another that can be recommended?
Premium Member
Join Date: Apr 2003
Location: In my Breakfast Nook looking at Why So Blu
Posts: 17,377
Received 629 Likes on 481 Posts
eBay has sellers for this type of stuff. Just check their ratings, but they are legit and you’ll be paying a fraction of the normal cost.
