Help, my Chromebook is slow! Any suggestions?

I have an Acer Chromebook, CB3-132 series.



Apps I have installed on it include:



YouTube

Zoom

OneDrive

Messages

Word

Google Maps

Google Photos

Google Calendar (also regular Calendar)

Google Keep

Google Drive

Gmail

Docs

Play Store

Play Books

Slides

Sheets

Speech Services by Google

Contacts

Android System WebView

Google PDF Viewer

Clock

Android Accessibility Suite

Cloud Print



Chrome Extensions:



AdBlock

Advanced Font Settings

Augmented Steam

Capital One Shopping

Duck Duck Go Privacy Essentials

Ecosia

Fanatical Assistant

GoFullPage - Full Page Screen Capture

Klarna

Teleparty

Scener

Set Character Encoding

Skype

Tampermonkey

Vidgrabber

Zip (formerly Quadpay)

Zoom

Zoom Scheduler



I'm not 100% sure offhand if any of the apps I listed above maybe preloaded or not.



Are any apps that I should delete to save space? Any apps I should get to help speed up/optimize my macbook?

