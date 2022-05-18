Help, my Chromebook is slow! Any suggestions?
#1
Senior Member
Thread Starter
Join Date: Mar 2010
Location: Rhode Island
Posts: 351
Received 22 Likes on 18 Posts
Help, my Chromebook is slow! Any suggestions?
I have an Acer Chromebook, CB3-132 series.
Apps I have installed on it include:
YouTube
Zoom
OneDrive
Messages
Word
Google Maps
Google Photos
Google Calendar (also regular Calendar)
Google Keep
Google Drive
Gmail
Docs
Play Store
Play Books
Slides
Sheets
Speech Services by Google
Contacts
Android System WebView
Google PDF Viewer
Clock
Android Accessibility Suite
Cloud Print
Chrome Extensions:
AdBlock
Advanced Font Settings
Augmented Steam
Capital One Shopping
Duck Duck Go Privacy Essentials
Ecosia
Fanatical Assistant
GoFullPage - Full Page Screen Capture
Klarna
Teleparty
Scener
Set Character Encoding
Skype
Tampermonkey
Vidgrabber
Zip (formerly Quadpay)
Zoom
Zoom Scheduler
I'm not 100% sure offhand if any of the apps I listed above maybe preloaded or not.
Are any apps that I should delete to save space? Any apps I should get to help speed up/optimize my macbook?
Apps I have installed on it include:
YouTube
Zoom
OneDrive
Messages
Word
Google Maps
Google Photos
Google Calendar (also regular Calendar)
Google Keep
Google Drive
Gmail
Docs
Play Store
Play Books
Slides
Sheets
Speech Services by Google
Contacts
Android System WebView
Google PDF Viewer
Clock
Android Accessibility Suite
Cloud Print
Chrome Extensions:
AdBlock
Advanced Font Settings
Augmented Steam
Capital One Shopping
Duck Duck Go Privacy Essentials
Ecosia
Fanatical Assistant
GoFullPage - Full Page Screen Capture
Klarna
Teleparty
Scener
Set Character Encoding
Skype
Tampermonkey
Vidgrabber
Zip (formerly Quadpay)
Zoom
Zoom Scheduler
I'm not 100% sure offhand if any of the apps I listed above maybe preloaded or not.
Are any apps that I should delete to save space? Any apps I should get to help speed up/optimize my macbook?
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off