Help with keyboard glitch
Help with keyboard glitch
We acquired a new computer a few months ago, and that is when this occasional issue with the keyboard cropped up (I'm still using the old keyboard). Some of the keys output incorrect characters. For instance, trying to use an apostrophe, I end up with an "é" instead, and today I noticed that pressing "[" outputs "^". I have tried uninstalling the drivers and other fixes suggested online, but nothing has solved the defect. The only action that solves it is pressing ALT and SHIFT simultaneously, but it only lasts until, I don't know, perhaps the next reboot or update. I'm not sure exactly what causes its reappearance, but I did get a Windows update today, and the problem came back. I'd like a permanent solution, if anyone has one.
Re: Help with keyboard glitch
Sounds like it might be set to French.
If you haven't checked that, follow these instructions, but choose English, as appropriate. https://answers.microsoft.com/en-us/...e370852?auth=1
I have a much stranger problem... If I type the word countv (should just be count, followed by a space), I get what you see; a mysterious v tacked on the end. That wasn't a typo, it happens all the time. There are other combinations that will sometimes tack a letter on, but I don't recall them, offhand.
Re: Help with keyboard glitch
ʇnoqɐ ɓuıʞlɐʇ sʇuǝɓ noʎ ǝɹɐ ɹǝʌǝʇɐɥʍ
