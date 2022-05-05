DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Tech Talk
Reload this Page >

DVD transfer to computer

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Tech Talk Discuss PC Hardware, Software, Internet and Other Technology

DVD transfer to computer

   
Old 05-05-22, 02:35 PM
  #1  
New Member
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: May 2022
Posts: 1
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
DVD transfer to computer
I have a DVD player IN MY DELL & it works just fine. Question-How do I or can I transfer DVD onto my computer?? I have a special family DVD I want to do this with. Or a thumb drive. Open for ways to get either. Thanks in advance. My 1st post..
Amolehole55 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 05-05-22, 03:38 PM
  #2  
X
Administrator
 
X's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 1987
Location: AA-
Posts: 11,081
Received 67 Likes on 56 Posts
Re: DVD transfer to computer
You should be able to create a directory on your computer and then copy the DVD's file structure to that directory.
X is offline  
Reply Like
Old 05-05-22, 04:05 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Hero
 
PhantomStranger's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2007
Location: The Phantom Zone
Posts: 25,392
Received 443 Likes on 380 Posts
Re: DVD transfer to computer
Check out Doom9's forum. Probably has all the answers you're looking for.

Doom9's Forum - Powered by vBulletin
PhantomStranger is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Tech Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.