Blink doorbell camera won't announce on my Alexa enabled devices?
#1
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 45,290
Received 437 Likes on 389 Posts
Blink doorbell camera won't announce on my Alexa enabled devices?
So when someone presses the doorbell i can see the video and hear audio on my two Alexa devices (cube and echo) when i say show me doorbell video, but it won't announce the ring press on those devices, meaning only my phone alerts me. I get alerts (sound and text bubble pop up on iPhone), but nothing comes through on my Alexa devices even though it is connected or paired or whatever as I mentioned i can see the video if i ask to. I looked so much online and I have all the settings correct both in Blink and Alexa apps.
Now, when i first set up i was hearing alerts on my downstairs Echo. It would notify me loudly that someone has pressed Blink doorbell, but now nothing.
Anyone with suggestions to fix this I would be so appreciative. Thanks in advance and sorry if I wasn't that clear up top.
Basically, Echo and Amazon cube won't notify me of doorbell press.
Now, when i first set up i was hearing alerts on my downstairs Echo. It would notify me loudly that someone has pressed Blink doorbell, but now nothing.
Anyone with suggestions to fix this I would be so appreciative. Thanks in advance and sorry if I wasn't that clear up top.
Basically, Echo and Amazon cube won't notify me of doorbell press.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off