Blink doorbell camera won't announce on my Alexa enabled devices?

Tech Talk

Blink doorbell camera won't announce on my Alexa enabled devices?

   
05-04-22, 09:59 AM
OldBoy
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 45,290
Received 437 Likes on 389 Posts
Blink doorbell camera won't announce on my Alexa enabled devices?
So when someone presses the doorbell i can see the video and hear audio on my two Alexa devices (cube and echo) when i say show me doorbell video, but it won't announce the ring press on those devices, meaning only my phone alerts me. I get alerts (sound and text bubble pop up on iPhone), but nothing comes through on my Alexa devices even though it is connected or paired or whatever as I mentioned i can see the video if i ask to. I looked so much online and I have all the settings correct both in Blink and Alexa apps.

Now, when i first set up i was hearing alerts on my downstairs Echo. It would notify me loudly that someone has pressed Blink doorbell, but now nothing.

Anyone with suggestions to fix this I would be so appreciative. Thanks in advance and sorry if I wasn't that clear up top.
Basically, Echo and Amazon cube won't notify me of doorbell press.
