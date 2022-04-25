Best option for a cheap tablet to take notes on?

I'm looking for something to replace pen and ink notepads to take notes on (my handwriting is atrocious) that does not break the bank. This will be in an office setting with clients in the room with me and I don't want to buy a computer per se, are there any options out there that won't break the bank that people here have used? Don't want to buy an iPad for 500 bucks but if there is a reasonable 2-300 option I would be interested.



thanks!