Need HELP with PC Headphones AMP setup.

Hello All,



I have a Motu M2 audio interface. I have an XLR mic and a standard 1/4" TRS connects for my headphones. On the back on the M2 there are L/R (I'm guessing INPUTS?) TRS balanced connections. My question is, do they still sell headphone amps with L/R TRS (I'm guessing OUTPUTS?) that connect to the amp? The ones I keep seeing are XLR's. The Motu M2 only has XLR as a Mic In. I would like to connect a balanced amp to my audio interface. Is there such a thing?