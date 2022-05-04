Need suggestion on cheap cell phone for a senior citizen
Need suggestion on cheap cell phone for a senior citizen
Bottom line.
My Dad is 74. He barely knows how to use a cell phone and hasn't made a call on the one he currently has for 8+ months. He only needs it in case of emergency.
Right now, he's on a family plan with me and my mother and I pay the the bill and it's $180+ per month. I use my phone quite a bit along with my Mom. It seems very expensive to keep him on this line for $60+/month when he hasn't made a call in 8+ months.
I got a text from T-Mobile saying that his model phone 3G will be discontinued and will no longer be usable. So I need to get him a new phone and something very cheap. I am not going to keep him on the family plan anymore as it's just too expensive.
Is Pre-paid $20 Tract phones advisable? With pre-paid minutes? The issue I have is that if I pay for minutes, I want the minutes to carry over and not expire otherwise it would be a waste of money.
What suggestions do you all have?
