Difficulty Recovering Gmail Account
Another tech issue for someone besides myself:
A family member is locked out of their gmail account and is incredibly frustrated. She's having trouble accessing important information, as a result.
Every time she tries to do a reset password option, the following e-mail is sent to her back-up address:
She has checked everywhere to make sure she is logged out of all google-related accounts to no avail. Any tips/leads that I can pass along?
Your Google Account is being used on a computer or mobile device. Because youre already signed in to your account, Google has canceled your account recovery request.
If you continue to have trouble getting in to your account, you can reset your password from the device where youre signed in.
