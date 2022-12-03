DVD Talk Forum

Difficulty Recovering Gmail Account

Old 03-12-22, 07:42 AM
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
Cardsfan111's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2007
Location: Indiana
Posts: 17,979
Likes: 0
Received 152 Likes on 113 Posts
Difficulty Recovering Gmail Account
Another tech issue for someone besides myself:

A family member is locked out of their gmail account and is incredibly frustrated. She's having trouble accessing important information, as a result.

Every time she tries to do a reset password option, the following e-mail is sent to her back-up address:

Your Google Account is being used on a computer or mobile device. Because youre already signed in to your account, Google has canceled your account recovery request.

If you continue to have trouble getting in to your account, you can reset your password from the device where youre signed in.

Sincerely,

The Google Accounts Team
She has checked everywhere to make sure she is logged out of all google-related accounts to no avail. Any tips/leads that I can pass along?
Tech Talk

