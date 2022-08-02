DVD Talk Forum

Windows 10 MAIL app help....

   
Old 02-08-22, 06:22 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: May 2002
Location: San Diego,CA
Posts: 7,965
Received 6 Likes on 5 Posts
Windows 10 MAIL app help....
So I need to know if this app will do what I want or do I need to go back to using Thunderbird.
I'd like to set it up to have incoming emails go into specific folders. Can this built-in mail app do that?
Example: I make a PayPal folder in my [email protected] account (along with all the default folders like trash and spam and whatnot) . How do I whitelist or whatever so that any incoming emails from PayPal go directly into the PayPal folder rather than just INBOX

I cant seem to find any info on how to do this.
