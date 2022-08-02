Windows 10 MAIL app help....
Windows 10 MAIL app help....
So I need to know if this app will do what I want or do I need to go back to using Thunderbird.
I'd like to set it up to have incoming emails go into specific folders. Can this built-in mail app do that?
Example: I make a PayPal folder in my [email protected] account (along with all the default folders like trash and spam and whatnot) . How do I whitelist or whatever so that any incoming emails from PayPal go directly into the PayPal folder rather than just INBOX
I cant seem to find any info on how to do this.
