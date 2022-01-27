Re: E-Mail Hack - How to Fix?

I'd block out his e-mail address from a public forum. There are crawlers that gather those and start spamming em.But yeah his account got hacked, he can go onto AOL's settings page and see what IPs accessed his account - if any - and tell him to enable 2FA if it's available and log out all devices if there is an option for that:Outside of that, there isn't a whole lot he can do - his address book is compromised and they likely have enough personal information to convince others it's him.This has been an ongoing issue with Yahoo-based e-mail accounts. There were some smaller businesses that had their e-mail addresses hosted on them a few months ago that were compromised to the point that the hackers were able to send wires worth hundreds of thousands to crypto exchanges where it was unrecoverable.