E-Mail Hack - How to Fix?
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Join Date: Feb 2007
Location: Indiana
Posts: 17,951
Likes: 0
Received 150 Likes on 111 Posts
E-Mail Hack - How to Fix?
This isn't my issue, but for a friend.
I received an e-mail 2 weeks ago similar to the one below. It immediately seemed odd
I knew this was fishy. I was going to just ignore it, but I had a theory that if I replied it would be going to a different address. Sure enough, it was directed to [email protected]. I called my friend to advise him of this and he said he would immediately change his password. He also checked his "sent" folder and had no evidence on his end that e-mails were going out.
Just received another e-mail very similar:
I checked this one and the reply was going to [email protected]
Obviously, the issue is ongoing. A mutual friend said they replied to one of these and the hacker was requesting Amazon gift cards for something. What's the easy fix? I had another friend who had this same issue a couple of years ago. It became so bothersome, that this person created another e-mail account. Thought I'd check here to see if anyone had a relatively quick way to resolve. What makes it complicated is I'm dealing with someone who is a little older and not so tech-savvy, so trying to explain things over the phone can be a challenge at times.
I received an e-mail 2 weeks ago similar to the one below. It immediately seemed odd
From Bob Smith ([email protected])
To: Me
Hey, can I ask you a favor?
Thanks,
Bob
To: Me
Hey, can I ask you a favor?
Thanks,
Bob
Just received another e-mail very similar:
From: Bob Smith ([email protected])
To: Me
Hope you're doing well. Can you do me a favor?
Thanks,
Bob
To: Me
Hope you're doing well. Can you do me a favor?
Thanks,
Bob
Obviously, the issue is ongoing. A mutual friend said they replied to one of these and the hacker was requesting Amazon gift cards for something. What's the easy fix? I had another friend who had this same issue a couple of years ago. It became so bothersome, that this person created another e-mail account. Thought I'd check here to see if anyone had a relatively quick way to resolve. What makes it complicated is I'm dealing with someone who is a little older and not so tech-savvy, so trying to explain things over the phone can be a challenge at times.
#2
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 42,569
Received 501 Likes on 400 Posts
Re: E-Mail Hack - How to Fix?
I'd block out his e-mail address from a public forum. There are crawlers that gather those and start spamming em.
But yeah his account got hacked, he can go onto AOL's settings page and see what IPs accessed his account - if any - and tell him to enable 2FA if it's available and log out all devices if there is an option for that:
https://help.aol.com/articles/find-a...ur-aol-account
Outside of that, there isn't a whole lot he can do - his address book is compromised and they likely have enough personal information to convince others it's him.
This has been an ongoing issue with Yahoo-based e-mail accounts. There were some smaller businesses that had their e-mail addresses hosted on them a few months ago that were compromised to the point that the hackers were able to send wires worth hundreds of thousands to crypto exchanges where it was unrecoverable.
But yeah his account got hacked, he can go onto AOL's settings page and see what IPs accessed his account - if any - and tell him to enable 2FA if it's available and log out all devices if there is an option for that:
https://help.aol.com/articles/find-a...ur-aol-account
Outside of that, there isn't a whole lot he can do - his address book is compromised and they likely have enough personal information to convince others it's him.
This has been an ongoing issue with Yahoo-based e-mail accounts. There were some smaller businesses that had their e-mail addresses hosted on them a few months ago that were compromised to the point that the hackers were able to send wires worth hundreds of thousands to crypto exchanges where it was unrecoverable.
Last edited by RichC2; 01-27-22 at 07:46 PM.
#3
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Join Date: Feb 2007
Location: Indiana
Posts: 17,951
Likes: 0
Received 150 Likes on 111 Posts
Re: E-Mail Hack - How to Fix?
Thanks, Rich.
I should have indicated that I changed the name on the e-mails above (I have no friend named Bob Smith), though I guess I could have just sabotaged someone by that name.
I should have indicated that I changed the name on the e-mails above (I have no friend named Bob Smith), though I guess I could have just sabotaged someone by that name.
#4
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 42,569
Received 501 Likes on 400 Posts
Re: E-Mail Hack - How to Fix?
Haha I figured as much but wasn't sure.
