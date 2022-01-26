School me on home internet (cable vs. telcoms mainly)

Hi everyone,

I've been a DirecTV/ATT Internet customer for a long, long time, but we're moving and it might be time to switch. The fastest internet I can get from AT&T is 50Mbps. Spectrum says they have a plan bundled with TV for 400Mbps.



I had always heard that cable's advertised speeds are a little wonky... something about you share bandwidth with neighbors and you obviously share bandwidth with your cable boxes. But that is still a significant upgrade, no matter what, right? Anything I should be looking out for?



And lastly, I've heard that cable companies are not really that great on working with you to renew the deals they give out to new customers. Do people switch up household members, cancel for a few months and go with something else, or just bite the bullet?