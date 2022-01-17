streaming speed issue

I stream my tv through an amazon firestick and the max speed I can get here is 12 mbs. When it is working at that speed things are fine. The problem is it varies from 6-12 so I experience buffering. The thing is, the speed to my PC is always 12. The PC is hard wired to the modem through an ethernet cable. The modem and router are in one box. Its a netgear D2200D thats about 10 years old I think. I have it in the same room as the tv, about 15 feet away. My question is can I do anything to modify the router for better performance? I own it so if I destroy it its no big deal. Or has technology improved in the last 10 years where I can just buy a better quality modem/router? Or can my issue be somewhere else?