DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Tech Talk
Reload this Page >

Help with appearance of Google search results in Firefox

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Tech Talk Discuss PC Hardware, Software, Internet and Other Technology

Help with appearance of Google search results in Firefox

   
Old 01-12-22, 05:48 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
Norm de Plume's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2000
Location: Toronto
Posts: 18,114
Received 372 Likes on 282 Posts
Help with appearance of Google search results in Firefox
Yesterday, for no apparent reason, Google search results changed their layout in Firefox. It's probably an elementary fix, but I can't figure it out.

This is what I'm seeing:



This is what I want to see:




Norm de Plume is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-12-22, 06:19 PM
  #2  
Premium Member
 
E Unit's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2003
Location: In my Breakfast Nook looking at Why So Blu
Posts: 16,975
Received 491 Likes on 387 Posts
Re: Help with appearance of Google search results in Firefox
Looks like your browser is configured for a smart tablet or even phone. Check the browser settings and change it to desktop.
E Unit is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Tech Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.