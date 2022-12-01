Help with appearance of Google search results in Firefox
Help with appearance of Google search results in Firefox
Yesterday, for no apparent reason, Google search results changed their layout in Firefox. It's probably an elementary fix, but I can't figure it out.
This is what I'm seeing:
This is what I want to see:
This is what I'm seeing:
This is what I want to see:
Re: Help with appearance of Google search results in Firefox
Looks like your browser is configured for a smart tablet or even phone. Check the browser settings and change it to desktop.
