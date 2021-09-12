Bitdefender Antivirus Free Edition to close down on 31st December 2021

Quote:

Dear Sonic,

The decision to discontinue a product is never easy.

Its especially hard with a product as popular as our Free Edition has been in recent years.

Since early 2020, we have had to weather immense changes in our industry; changes that upended many of our cherished plans for product development.

Sadly, Bitdefender Antivirus Free Edition has been a casualty of those changes.

As of 1st of January 2022 , Bitdefender Antivirus Free Edition will officially be discontinued and no longer available for use.

: This offer to upgrade to Bitdefender Total Security for

(MSRP

) is ONLY available to Free Edition users, and will only be valid until the Free Edition expires on

.