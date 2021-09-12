Bitdefender Antivirus Free Edition to close down on 31st December 2021
Bitdefender Antivirus Free Edition to close down on 31st December 2021
Dear Sonic,
The decision to discontinue a product is never easy.
Its especially hard with a product as popular as our Free Edition has been in recent years.
Since early 2020, we have had to weather immense changes in our industry; changes that upended many of our cherished plans for product development.
Sadly, Bitdefender Antivirus Free Edition has been a casualty of those changes.
As of 1st of January 2022, Bitdefender Antivirus Free Edition will officially be discontinued and no longer available for use.
If you would like to keep Bitdefender's silent "set-it-and-forget-it" style of protection (and we hope you do), we will happily upgrade your subscription to our most popular protection plan, Bitdefender Total Security, for a nominal fee of just $9.98 for the entire first year.
Please note: This offer to upgrade to Bitdefender Total Security for $9.98 (MSRP $89.99) is ONLY available to Free Edition users, and will only be valid until the Free Edition expires on 31st of December 2021.
Re: Bitdefender Antivirus Free Edition to close down on 31st December 2021
Well dang. I reckon it's Kaspersky or Avast then.
Re: Bitdefender Antivirus Free Edition to close down on 31st December 2021
Norton does a fine job. I buy the 10 device license for about $40 every year.
