?'s on CD to PC to Phone to Wireless Speaker...

I recently decided to buy my wife one of those small Bluetooth Speakers so she can have some of our favorite music without the hassle of a large CD box. She works from home and at PC majority of the day and this is one of those that's like 7inches by 2inchs, got good reviews, 16watts and all...but this is our first one and we're a bit of old school....



Before I had one of those software organized, rate, custom MP3 setups using both CDex and Extract Audio Copy...both back in the days of Windows 7 and Vista. neith one of us plays or listens to music thru our phones....I've still got a old but still awesome Cowon Player for all my MP3's which majority of our collection was done in MP3 320 kbps. But I don't have any catalog or organized software nor CDex on our PC now. Plus I'm not sure what to rip then how and what format to move to Phone (Android). And I've seen countless Music Players which lost on some of them. I don't know to just let Windows Media Play do the work or go back to CDex but which format for Phone ofr does it matter. And I just want it so sh can hit the app, scroll, hit a album and let it play thru the speaker. It would seriously make her day....



Thanks for any help....