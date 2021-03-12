View Poll Results: Do you update all your mobile/phone apps?
Yes
0
0%
No
0
0%
Sometimes
0
0%
Voters: 0. You may not vote on this poll
Do you update all your mobile apps?
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Join Date: May 1999
Posts: 18,512
Received 69 Likes on 50 Posts
Do you update all your mobile apps?
Do you update all your phone mobile apps? Or do you only update the apps you use the most? I don't update all my android apps and wonder if it's good or bad.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off