DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Tech Talk
Reload this Page >

Do you update all your mobile apps?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Tech Talk Discuss PC Hardware, Software, Internet and Other Technology
View Poll Results: Do you update all your mobile/phone apps?
Yes
0
0%
No
0
0%
Sometimes
0
0%
Voters: 0. You may not vote on this poll

Do you update all your mobile apps?

   
Old 12-03-21, 07:30 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
Sonic's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 1999
Posts: 18,512
Received 69 Likes on 50 Posts
Do you update all your mobile apps?
Do you update all your phone mobile apps? Or do you only update the apps you use the most? I don't update all my android apps and wonder if it's good or bad.
Sonic is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Tech Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.