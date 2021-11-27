Extracting Mozilla (old version) passwords to .txt

We're finally getting a new computer. Yay! What we currently have is a PC with Vista 64 (yes, you may now snort loudly and slap your knees). Obviously, this OS hasn't been updated in almost 5 years, and, as a consequence, I have been unable to upgrade to new browser versions.I'm using Firefox v. 52.9.0 (32-bit), and have been scraping by more than adequately therewith for years. Only in the last year has it become more of a challenge, for now some scattered websites are inaccessible with such an old browser. I also sometimes use Opera, Chrome, and Avast, but they likewise can't been updated.At any rate, I'd like to extract the Firefox passwords to a .txt file. The directions I have found by googling don't seem to apply to this version of Firefox. Anyone have a clue as to how to accomplish this without writing them down by hand?