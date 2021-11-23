Samsung UN55TU7000 Television Question

My wonderful 7 year old Vizio E55-C1 died today. My fault, I accidentally knocked it off the stand & onto the floor. The screen didn't crack, but it's now pure gibberish. A repair person told me it was toast.



I normally don't make choices this fast, but it is my only HDMI tv, & I need one for several reasons. And with Black Friday week, getting one delivered & set up was very difficult to do quickly, so I did something I normally won't do: Spent $500 without doing research. There were only 4 real options locally. Unfortunately, I have a small car & no mechanical skills to mount it; so that was a large part of my decision. I ended up choosing the store where a salesman offered to personally deliver it for free. They didn't carry Vizio or I would have gone that way again.



The set is a 55" Samsung UN55TU7000. Is it any good? I wasn't aware of the 60hz refresh rate until I got home. My Vizio had 120 hz. I won't have it until Saturday or Monday to watch it. It didn't look bad in the store; the picture was superior to a comparable LG.



Did I make an acceptable choice?

