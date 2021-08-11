Verizon's next consumer-unfriendly step

At home, I have internet through Verizon FIOS. A long time ago, Verizon bought AOL and forced all their Verizon users to switch their email over to the AOL mail-servers. Not only was that a pain in the ass, but we now get spam from AOL (but it was easy enough block). Now, on to the next level of consumer-unfriendly bullshit. I got an email from them because I use Thunderbird for email. Starting December 7th, an interesting choice of dates, they are switching to a more "secure" method of email, and encourage me to try out their AOL email app. They are graciously providing hoops we can jump through to continue using non-AOL apps, but it is obvious they are making it annoying/difficult enough they hope people will give up and switch to their app. I've stuck with my old Verizon email address out of inertia and laziness, but it is time to jump ship to something a little less awful.

