Small smartphone suggestions?
I'm looking at the iPhone 13 mini with 128GB, but it's expensive and it's Apple. I want the small size to replace my current small CDMA phone. Is there a GSM Android phone that is comparable in size or even smaller than the iPhone?
I don't like Apple for many reasons. However, years ago I went to the dark side and bought an iPad Air to use with my drone. Due to its form factor I find I like it a lot for general browsing and using some of its apps. It would be a slight plus to be able to have the same apps on my phone as on the iPad. But I really don't like that I can't easily share data between apps and I don't keep data in the cloud. The iPhone also doesn't have a headphone-out jack and requires a dongle or special earbuds. And of course you can't expand the storage space.
I don't particularly like the Android OS. But I do like the ability to add SD cards to Android phones and the ability to easily copy stuff on and off. I see there's the Asus Zenphone 8, but it's somewhat bigger and heavier than the iPhone mini which is already bigger than I prefer. And it appears to have the "ramdump" problem so it's unreliable. There's the Pixel 5 but it's even bigger and more expensive.
I won't be using a phone for browsing, playing games or watching movies but I want the ability to run apps on it so a flip-phone won't work for me. It won't be my primary camera and I generally won't be using much wireless data. Tethering could be useful for power outages although there's no 5G at my location.
So are there any suggestions for a new phone for me?
