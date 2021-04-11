View Poll Results: What type of tech do you upgrade within a year of it's release?
Game consoles
40.00%
Cell Phones
20.00%
Tablets
0
0%
Streaming devices
20.00%
Lap tops
0
0%
PCs
0
0%
Head sets or Ear Buds
0
0%
Smart watches
0
0%
Upgraded 4K TVs
0
0%
Cameras
0
0%
Other
0
0%
I don't upgrade any kind of tech until I actually need it
60.00%
Multiple Choice Poll. Voters: 5. You may not vote on this poll
What type of tech do you upgrade within a year of a new version being released?
#1
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 66,635
So the question is in the title. What type of tech do you upgrade probably within a year of a new version being released? Like cellphones, game consoles, tablets, streaming devices and such? Or do you wait until you actually need it?
#3
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 66,635
The last thing I upgraded within a year of it's release was the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE phone. I got it October 2020 pretty much when it came out to replace a low quality Samsung phone that I got in 2019 that I wasn't happy with. I've been really happy with it and don't anticipate upgrading again until 2022. That was the soonest I ever upgraded a new cell phone.
I'm contemplating getting the new iPad 2021 9th generation that just came out as it has a faster chip and more memory than my 7th gen version that I got in 2019.
#4
DVD Talk Gold Edition
I don't upgrade until I need to really... Other than my PC which I build a new one about every 5-6 years.
#5
DVD Talk Hero
I don't upgrade anything until it stops working -- either breaks down, or becomes obsolete/unsupported.
#6
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 66,635
#7
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 66,635
Oh I forgot. I did upgrade my Apple TV 4K to the new version that came out earlier this year. And it’s great.
