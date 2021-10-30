DVD Talk Forum

My 7-year old hard drive is dying. New drive or new computer?

My 7-year old hard drive is dying. New drive or new computer?

   
Old 10-30-21, 09:57 AM
My 7-year old hard drive is dying. New drive or new computer?
My computer is a Dell Optiplex from 2014. The hard drive sounds like a bad bearing. Should I get a new computer or a new hard drive? I'm leaning toward getting a new computer, but it's been seven years and I don't even know where to start.
Old 10-30-21, 10:19 AM
Re: My 7-year old hard drive is dying. New drive or new computer?
If you don't know how to install the operating system again from scratch (ie. dvd backup disc, flash drive, etc ....), then you are better off just buying a new computer.

Replacing parts in an old computer with an equivalent current model parts is a minefield. Older parts might have stopped being manufactured many years ago, where equivalent newer current models might have issues with older hardware and/or unmaintained software/drivers.
