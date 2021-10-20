Decent/good, basic, desktop PC with enough memory?

So, i am not in market and haven't been following anything PC related since i am perfectly fine with my antiquated 12 or so old year Dell Inspirion model, maybe more.



But, my mom needs a new PC, that is simple, Windows whatever, can easily transfer stuff from old to new with a lot of memory or at least more than the 500GB she has now. Desktop. All-in-one would be perfect with only couple USB ports is fine. All she really uses for is internet, Facebook, AOL email, Yahoo, etc. very light and downloading and playing with pictures she takes with digital cameras. does need Bluetooth to connect easily to printer and fax machine.



What's good with decent price and good memory that she could get on Amazon? Thanks.



And since i will have to do all set up, can i transfer her programs from old to new PC? i don't remember doing that when i did many moons ago for me, but think i had to re-download every program again...