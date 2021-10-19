DVD Talk Forum

Canon class action lawsuit

Canon class action lawsuit

   
10-19-21, 08:50 AM
Canon class action lawsuit
It sounds like Canon all-in-one (printer & scanner) have a neat "feature" that disables scanning when the printer is low on ink. So there's now a class action lawsuit. I hope they rip Canon a new one.

There are lots of links out there. Here's one of them:
Gizmodo

10-19-21, 09:08 AM
Re: Canon class action lawsuit
Yeah, I read about that. Pretty stupid thing to do.
