Anyone using T-Mobile home internet?

My Sister-in-law is thinking about switching from Spectrum Internet to T-mobile home internet service.I believe it's $50 a month. Spectrum just went up to $69.

Anyone here using T-mobile home internet service? How is it? Her friend switched over & really likes it. Said she is getting much faster speeds. I told her that's

just one person. I looked on YouTube and some love it and some hate it.