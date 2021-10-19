Anyone using T-Mobile home internet?
Anyone using T-Mobile home internet?
My Sister-in-law is thinking about switching from Spectrum Internet to T-mobile home internet service.I believe it's $50 a month. Spectrum just went up to $69.
Anyone here using T-mobile home internet service? How is it? Her friend switched over & really likes it. Said she is getting much faster speeds. I told her that's
just one person. I looked on YouTube and some love it and some hate it.
