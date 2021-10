Any iPhone experts? Want to increase storage

Long story short, I want to add an external flash drive so my iPhone will have more storage. I donít want to just store photos on it, I want it to behave like an extension of the regular storage and let apps use the space on it. It doesnít seem like thatís possible as the apps donít ďseeĒ the flash drive I plugged into it. I know little of how this stuff works so thought Iíd ask.