Any iPhone experts? Want to increase storage
Long story short, I want to add an external flash drive so my iPhone will have more storage. I dont want to just store photos on it, I want it to behave like an extension of the regular storage and let apps use the space on it. It doesnt seem like thats possible as the apps dont see the flash drive I plugged into it. I know little of how this stuff works so thought Id ask.
