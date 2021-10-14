DVD Talk Forum

Any iPhone experts? Want to increase storage

Any iPhone experts? Want to increase storage

   
Old 10-14-21, 12:05 AM
DVD Talk Reviewer & TOAT Winner
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: USA
Posts: 9,346
Received 121 Likes on 100 Posts
Any iPhone experts? Want to increase storage
Long story short, I want to add an external flash drive so my iPhone will have more storage. I dont want to just store photos on it, I want it to behave like an extension of the regular storage and let apps use the space on it. It doesnt seem like thats possible as the apps dont see the flash drive I plugged into it. I know little of how this stuff works so thought Id ask.
