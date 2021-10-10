Possible to auto on / off TV when used as a PC monitor?
#1
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2004
Location: Long Island
Posts: 3,741
Likes: 0
Received 4 Likes on 4 Posts
Possible to auto on / off TV when used as a PC monitor?
I've had a 23" Samsung TV sitting around & decided to replace my smaller Phlips PC monitor with it. The picture quality on the Samsung is much better than the Philips but the power button for the Samsung TV doesn't work so I have to use the remote to turn it on & off. I've looked through all the TV & computer settings but can't find anything unless I'm missing something. I'd just like it to function like my previous PC monitors & turn on & off automatically with the PC. Thanks guys.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off