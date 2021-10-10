DVD Talk Forum

Possible to auto on / off TV when used as a PC monitor?

Possible to auto on / off TV when used as a PC monitor?

   
Possible to auto on / off TV when used as a PC monitor?
I've had a 23" Samsung TV sitting around & decided to replace my smaller Phlips PC monitor with it. The picture quality on the Samsung is much better than the Philips but the power button for the Samsung TV doesn't work so I have to use the remote to turn it on & off. I've looked through all the TV & computer settings but can't find anything unless I'm missing something. I'd just like it to function like my previous PC monitors & turn on & off automatically with the PC. Thanks guys.
Tech Talk

