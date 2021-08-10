DVD Talk Forum

What does this mean?: "Unregister and reregister Microsoft Windows Installer"

   
Old 10-08-21, 08:59 AM
Join Date: Feb 2009
Posts: 12,125
Received 110 Likes on 81 Posts
What does this mean?: "Unregister and reregister Microsoft Windows Installer"
I'm trying to install a new printer on my desktop, Windows 7. The downloaded file to install it doesn't appear anywhere on my computer. I'm going through the Virtual Agent at Hewlett Packard and the next step they tell me is to "Unregister and reregister Microsoft Windows Installer." I found the Command Prompt for doing that, but I'm having a panic moment. I don't know what this means for my computer and I'm scared to do it. Is this going to do anything to my computer? Am I going to lose any data doing that?

Thanks.

