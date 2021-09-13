JDownloader2 question...
Does anyone here use JDownloader2?
I want to grab a bunch of image files from a website, and I would like to be able to enter a range of numbered URLs, like...
www.[website].com/files/page0001.jpg
www.[website].com/files/page0002.jpg
www.[webstie].com/files/page0003.jpg
...without having to enter them individually.
What I'd like to be able to do is enter a single URL with a range, say, 0001 to 0600, and then have it download all of the files.
Back when I was using Windows 98, I had a download manager (the name of which I can't recall) that would allow to me to do that, and I would assume that a program like JDownloader would as well, since it would be extremely useful.
(PS, if anyone is curious, the website I want to do this with is wishbookweb.com. The site is kind of a pain in the ass to use, and I want to make my own custom .cbz catalog files with just things like action figures, video games, and electronics, so I don't have to flip through hundreds of pages of linens and coffee makers to find what I'm looking for.)
