Re: Any Input on Goole Fi?

Fantastic if you travel internationally a decent amount, but 6gb of data goes by fast (for me) so I'm always at $83 a month bill. That said, very happy overall with the service, but it still has the same issues as any MVNO - shoddy support if there's ever an actual network issue that is more than surface deep (since they aren't actually T-mobile they don't have access to all the things necessary, so you'll have to get through a brutal Tier I/II and escalate up from there).