Does anyone have experience with Google Fi (previously Project Fi)? They have a flexible plan which allows you to pay for the amount of data you use per month, and that works best for me because my data need varies a lot depending on how much I travel. With other carriers you choose the data plan you want but it is set at that amount until you change the plan.
Re: Any Input on Goole Fi?
Fantastic if you travel internationally a decent amount, but 6gb of data goes by fast (for me) so I'm always at $83 a month bill. That said, very happy overall with the service, but it still has the same issues as any MVNO - shoddy support if there's ever an actual network issue that is more than surface deep (since they aren't actually T-mobile they don't have access to all the things necessary, so you'll have to get through a brutal Tier I/II and escalate up from there).
Their basic data plan is $20 base price + $10/GB (up to a max of $60 for data). That works best for me because there are months when I use little cellular data (especially after Covid) and months when I use 10-15 GB when I travel.
