Old 09-07-21, 12:37 PM
Psi
Thread Starter
Thread Starter
 
Psi's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: Texas
Posts: 12,568
Received 116 Likes on 75 Posts
Google Fi
Does anyone have experience with Google Fi (previously Project Fi)? They have a flexible plan which allows you to pay for the amount of data you use per month, and that works best for me because my data need varies a lot depending on how much I travel. With other carriers you choose the data plan you want but it is set at that amount until you change the plan.

Old 09-07-21, 01:03 PM
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 41,810
Received 387 Likes on 304 Posts
Fantastic if you travel internationally a decent amount, but 6gb of data goes by fast (for me) so I'm always at $83 a month bill. That said, very happy overall with the service, but it still has the same issues as any MVNO - shoddy support if there's ever an actual network issue that is more than surface deep (since they aren't actually T-mobile they don't have access to all the things necessary, so you'll have to get through a brutal Tier I/II and escalate up from there).

Old 09-07-21, 01:12 PM
Psi
Thread Starter
Thread Starter
 
Psi's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: Texas
Posts: 12,568
Received 116 Likes on 75 Posts
Thanks Moderator. Could you change the title to "Google Fi"?

Their basic data plan is $20 base price + $10/GB (up to a max of $60 for data). That works best for me because there are months when I use little cellular data (especially after Covid) and months when I use 10-15 GB when I travel.
