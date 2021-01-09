When it rains...
When it rains...
One of my 4TB NAS drives died a few months back, waiting for a sale to replace it but gave in and bought one. I haven't even received the new one yet and just now another drive died.
Re: When it rains...
Re: When it rains...
Both drives were 7yr old so it's not surprising they failed. They also were Seagates. WD from now on.
Oh, and yes, it's pouring outside right now.
