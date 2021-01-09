Re: When it rains...

Quote: General Zod Originally Posted by What kind of deal are you waiting for? Amazon has 6tb WD Reds for $135.

Well, I just bought an 8TB drive so that's on it's way. I want to see if/what I can recover on the failed drives before I buy another.Both drives were 7yr old so it's not surprising they failed. They also were Seagates. WD from now on.Oh, and yes, it's pouring outside right now.