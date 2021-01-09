DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Tech Talk
Reload this Page >

When it rains...

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Tech Talk Discuss PC Hardware, Software, Internet and Other Technology

When it rains...

   
Old 09-01-21, 07:22 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Mar 2000
Location: Somewhere in the boonies, MA
Posts: 8,393
Likes: 0
Received 100 Likes on 84 Posts
When it rains...
One of my 4TB NAS drives died a few months back, waiting for a sale to replace it but gave in and bought one. I haven't even received the new one yet and just now another drive died.

Eric F is offline  
Reply Like
Old 09-01-21, 07:25 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Ruler
 
General Zod's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 2001
Location: Santa Clarita, CA
Posts: 22,572
Received 329 Likes on 210 Posts
Re: When it rains...
Originally Posted by Eric F View Post
One of my 4TB NAS drives died a few months back, waiting for a sale to replace it but gave in and bought one. I haven't even received the new one yet and just now another drive died.
What kind of deal are you waiting for? Amazon has 6tb WD Reds for $135.

General Zod is offline  
Reply Like
Old 09-01-21, 07:29 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Jul 2001
Location: Hamilton, Ontario
Posts: 13,962
Received 169 Likes on 112 Posts
Re: When it rains...
... my knees feel sore. (I assumed it was a thread where we're supposed to detail our experience when it rains)
Coral is offline  
Reply Like
Old 09-01-21, 07:33 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Mar 2000
Location: Somewhere in the boonies, MA
Posts: 8,393
Likes: 0
Received 100 Likes on 84 Posts
Re: When it rains...
Originally Posted by General Zod View Post
What kind of deal are you waiting for? Amazon has 6tb WD Reds for $135.
Well, I just bought an 8TB drive so that's on it's way. I want to see if/what I can recover on the failed drives before I buy another.

Both drives were 7yr old so it's not surprising they failed. They also were Seagates. WD from now on.

Oh, and yes, it's pouring outside right now.
Eric F is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Tech Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.