Recommendations on an Image Enhancer Software
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2015
Posts: 10,723
Received 439 Likes on 303 Posts
Recommendations on an Image Enhancer Software
Just as the title says, I'm looking at recommendations for image/photo enhancer software. I was recently recommended Gigapixel AI, ( https://www.topazlabs.com/gigapixel-ai ) but it seems to have some issues for Mac, which is my primary laptop. Any other recommendations, both free and paid for photo enhancing softwares?
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off