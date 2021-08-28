DVD Talk Forum

Recommendations on an Image Enhancer Software

Tech Talk

Recommendations on an Image Enhancer Software

   
08-28-21, 03:00 PM
Recommendations on an Image Enhancer Software
Just as the title says, I'm looking at recommendations for image/photo enhancer software. I was recently recommended Gigapixel AI, ( https://www.topazlabs.com/gigapixel-ai ) but it seems to have some issues for Mac, which is my primary laptop. Any other recommendations, both free and paid for photo enhancing softwares?
